24 hours of vaccine availability updates for Jacksonville: Here’s what to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the news Thursday -- you missed a lot of vaccine updates. Even if you saw the news, remembering all the changes to your options may have been difficult. News4Jax compiled this list for your reference.

In the last 24 hours, Publix announced all of its stores with pharmacies will begin scheduling vaccine appointments. The booking window opened Friday morning at 7:30.

The state is also expanding vaccination programs in minority communities. In Jacksonville Thursday, the Governor announced a new vaccination site at Edward Waters College will focus on specific zip codes. It’s already open.

DeSantis said the permanent state site will offer 200 vaccinations a day, seven days a week, and will target residents of Northwest Jacksonville.

Ad

For younger people hoping for a vaccine, there’s good news for you too. DeSantis set the expectation that the vaccine age requirement will be lifted or changed sometime in March. Right now, the state is prioritizing people 65 years of age and older along with health care personnel,

The state is also poised to receive a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the coming weeks. More details on the quantity and timeline were not publicized.

News4Jax is also staying on top of developments with the new federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at Gateway Mall in Jacksonville. It’s set to open on March 3. It’s expected to begin vaccinations with teachers and law enforcement, but the details on how it will operate are fuzzy at best. Read the latest information on Gateway Mall here.

Ad

If you have questions about vaccines or a news tip on the process, reach out to News4Jax by emailing newstips@news4jax.com.