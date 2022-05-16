Area law enforcement officers who died in line of duty remembered during National Police Week

Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyer's name can be seen in the wall of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Families who lost loved ones in the line of duty, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and other law enforcement officers returned home from Washington, D.C., after honoring their sacrifice.

The names of more than 600 law enforcement officers from all around the country were added to the wall of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during National Police Week this year -- including 11 officers from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Clay County widow Donna Seagle talked about the support she’s received from state and local law enforcement after her husband, Clay County Deputy Clint Seagle, died in the line of duty.

″I couldn’t do this without them,” she said.

Deputy Seagle’s name was among those added to the memorial wall and read during the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil, which was held Friday evening in Washington.

“It’s a whirlwind. There’s a lot going on. It means a lot, what they stand for means a lot, but it’s tough,” Donna Seagle said.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Matt Williams said: “It’s an honor to come up here and represent our agency and be here for our fallen brothers and sister and be here to honor them and be here for the families.”

The honorees also included Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Moyers, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop, and Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jack Gwynes, a court bailiff who died after battling COVID-19. As part of National Police Week, Nassau County police officers cycled more than 250 miles before reaching the finish line at the memorial wall.

“This is the fourth year I’ve ridden with the Police Unity Tour. We do it to honor the 23,000 officers whose names are on that wall, and this year, making it extra special because of Josh and Jack, their names are being added to the wall here,” said Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bill Quick.

President Joe Biden, who also attended ceremonies during National Police Week, spoke directly to the families of fallen law enforcement officers on Monday.

“But understand all the people in this room and all the people listening, they understand the sacrifices that their spouse made, their son made, that you make every day, all the families that are here,” Biden said.

National Police Week was established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962 under President John F. Kennedy to pay special recognition to fallen law enforcement officers.

Below are the names of the 11 area law enforcement officers that were added this year to the memorial wall. Plaques were also placed inside the National Law Enforcement Museum.

