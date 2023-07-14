84º

Boil water advisory lifted for Baldwin after main water line break causes 7-hour outage for entire town this week

Ashley Harding, Reporter/Weekend Anchor

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

BALDWIN, Fla. – A boil water advisory for Baldwin has been lifted three days after the entire town experienced a water outage for about seven hours as crews worked to repair a break on the main water line.

Officials said the town’s water has passed all tests for bacteria and is now safe to drink.

The outage, which affect 1,400 residents and businesses, began at 1 p.m. Tuesday and workers at several local businesses told News4JAX water was restored around 8 p.m. that day.

Crews were still out Wednesday morning finishing patchwork on the main water line at the northwest intersection of Oliver and Main streets.

Anyone with questions can call Baldwin Town Hall at 904-266-5030.

