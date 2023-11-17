Salvation Army to kick off Red Kettle Campaign with annual 5K race in Jacksonville Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles will soon start ringing again as their annual Red Kettle Campaign will be kicking off Saturday in Jacksonville.

Apart from their kickoff event, The Salvation Army will also hold their annual Kettle Krush 5K race at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

These events will mark the beginning of the annual campaign which aims to raise funds to help those in need in Northeast Florida.

“The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida has been serving others since 1891. Likewise, the traditional Red Kettle has been an iconic representation of the Christmas season for over 100 years,” Jacksonville Area Commander Major Keath Biggers said. “It is only because of the generous support of our community, we’re able to do the most good, to the most people, in the most need. We invite the community to join us as we officially kick off the holiday season.”

RELATED | Diamond engagement ring dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jacksonville

According to The Salvation Army, red kettles will be ringing at select Publix, Walmart, Winn Dixie, Hobby Lobby and Dillard’s stores throughout Northeast Florida beginning Nov. 25 to Dec. 24 from Monday to Saturday.

Funds raised from the Red Kettle Campaign help The Salvation Army’s hunger and homelessness programs throughout the year.

All funds given to kettles stay within the community where they were received, according to The Salvation Army.

Kettle Krush 5K details:

What: Annual 5k race to mark Red Kettle Campaign kickoff.

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: 120 Lee St. Jacksonville FL, 32204

If you want to volunteer to be a bell ringer, you can register by visiting registertoring.com or email Hannah.Sharp@uss.salvationarmy.org.