Shooter dead after mass shooting at Jacksonville Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four people are dead and at least nine others wounded Sunday afternoon in a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at 4:30 p.m. that the gunman, a white man, is dead, but he wouldn't confirm casually counts, so it wasn't known if the four dead included the shooter.

News4Jax sources say he killed himself.

Williams said SWAT teams had completed a methodical search of the Landing and the immediate area and found no additional gunmen. Williams said they would release more information in a few hours. News4Jax will provide those remarks live.

JSO urged people inside the riverfront mall to stay calm and no run out until the search was complete.

"We will get to you. Please don't come running out," said JSO via Twitter about 3 p.m.

Randy Wyse, president of the firefighters' union, said Engine Company 1 was training in the area and victims began running up to them before they received the emergency call. He said victims ran as far as the CSX building, about a half-mile away to get help.

The wounded victims have been taken to Memorial Hospital, where three victims were in stable condition, and UF Health Medical Center, where one person with serious injuries and five more in good condition.

Early reports say the shooting began during a Madden 19 tournament at the Good Luck Have Fun video game room inside Chicago Pizza. Several gunshots can be heard on the audio of a livestream of the tournament.

"We are aware of a video that's out on social media. We have that video," Williams said. "We would encourage people that have any other videos or information, please reach out to us at 855-845-TIPS."

A group who appeared they were leaving the tournament refused to answer questions.

IMAGE: Police surround Jacksonville Landing after mass shooting

The Sheriff's Office bomb squad robot and SWAT team members were seen going into a parking garage at Main and Bay streets, within a block of the Landing. News4Jax was told they were checking out a car -- likely that belonging to the gunman.

Late Sunday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he has just spoken with President Donald Trump, who offered federal resources if needed.

A woman, who said her son inside the game, said he was in the room when a man pulled a gun and started shooting.

"It's scary that you could be having a good time and someone just starts shooting," she said.

The councilman who represents the district in which the shooting happened said he came to the scene as soon as he heard the terrible news.

"Jacksonville cannot run away from this problem. It’s time for Jacksonville to take up the gun violence issue,” said Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney. “We have to pray hard. We have to come together to come up with a real solution.”

Gaffney said he’s frustrated and has been talking with the mayor and sheriff about Friday night’s shooting outside Raines High School that left a 19-year-old dead.

“My solution is we really need to talk about God. I’m asking the faith-based community to step up, Gaffney said.

This statement came from The Jacksonville Landing: “We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations.”

Police and Mayor Lenny Curry continue to urge everyone to continue to stay away from the area for the rest of the evening. Bus service was redirected around the Northbank riverfront and some roads are blocked by emergency vehicles.

