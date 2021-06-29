Cumber to discuss retention pond safety on The Morning Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after a 4-year-old girl’s body was pulled from a Jacksonville retention pond in what appears to be the third child drowning in recent months, city leaders are renewing efforts to keep it from happening again in the future.

Monday’s tragedy marks the third time a child has died in an apparent drowning in a retention pond. It comes after 4-year-old Gavin Douyon, who had autism, was found in a pond on the Northside earlier in June, and after a 5-year-old boy was found dead in a retention pond in April.

In response, Mayor Lenny Curry has ordered city staff to let vegetation around these ponds grow as part of an effort to “create natural barriers to prevent future tragedies.”

City Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber, who along with Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, has championed efforts to introduce new safety measures for retention ponds throughout Duval County. Cumber is set to join The Morning Show at 9 a.m. to discuss these efforts.