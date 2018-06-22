Candidates for US Senate, Florida offices finalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, governor, attorney general, chief financial officer, commissioner of agriculture, judgeships, Florida Senate and the Florida House of Representatives.

There will also be a number of municipal elections on the ballot as well.

The primary election will be held on August 28, and the general election will be November 6.

LINKS: Find your congressional district | Find your Senate district | Find your House district

Here are candidates that will appear on the ballot in Northeast Florida:

U.S. Senate

One of Florida's two U.S. Senators, Sen. Bill Nelson, is up for re-election this year. Nelson is the only Democrat currently elected to a statewide office in Florida.

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (Rep)

Sen. Bill Nelson (Dem)

Gov. Rick Scott (Rep)

This race also features write-in candidates Lateresa "L.A." Jones, Howard Knepper, Michael S. Levinson, Charles Frederick Tolbert and David Weeks.

U.S. House of Representatives - District 3

Florida's 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives includes Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties, and part of Marion County. It is currently represented by Rep. Ted Yoho.

Dushyant Jethagir Gosai (Dem)

Yvonne Hayes Hinson (Dem)

Judson Sapp (Rep)

Tom Wells (Dem)

Rep. Ted Yoho (Rep)

U.S. House of Representatives - District 4

Florida's 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives includes Nassau County and parts of Duval and St. Johns counties. It is currently represented by Rep. John Rutherford.

Joceline Berrios (NPA)

Jason Michael Bulger (NPA)

Rep. John H. Rutherford (Rep)

George "Ges" Selmont (Dem)

This race also features write-in candidates Gary L. Koniz and Danny Murphy.

U.S. House of Representatives - District 5

Florida's 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives includes Baker, Gadsden, Hamilton and Madison counties, and parts of Columbia, Duval, Jefferson and Leon counties. It is currently represented by Rep. Al Lawson.

Alvin Brown (Dem)

Virginia Fuller (Rep)

Rep. Al Lawson (Dem)

U.S. House of Representatives - District 6

Florida's 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives includes Flagler and Volusia counties, and parts of St. Johns and Lake counties. It is currently represented by Rep. Ron DeSantis, who is running for governor and not seeking re-election to Congress.

Fred Costello (Rep)

Stephen Sevigny (Dem)

Nancy Soderberg (Dem)

John Upchurch (Dem)

Michael Waltz (Rep)

John Ward (Rep)

Florida Governor

Don Baldauf (Rep)

Rep. Ron DeSantis (Rep)

Timothy M. Devine (Rep)

Ryan Christopher Foley (NPA)

Kyle "KC" Gibson (NPA)

Mayor Andrew Gillum (Dem)

Gwen Graham (Dem)

Jeff Greene (Dem)

Raphael Herman (NPA)

Chris King (Dem)

Bob Langford (Rep)

Mayor Philip Levine (Dem)

Alex "Lundy" Lundmark (Dem)

John Joseph Mercadante (Rep)

Bruce Nathan (Rep)

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam (Rep)

Darcy G. Richardson (Ref)

Bruce Stanley (NPA)

John Wetherbee (Dem)

Bob White (Rep)

This race also features write-in candidates Piotr Blass, Henry Choice, Jeanne Elizabeth Hunter, Harold Frederick Johnson, Anthony "Tony" Knox, Monroe Lee and Ellen Marie Wilds.

Attorney General

Ashley Moody (Rep)

State Rep. Sean Michael Shaw (Dem)

Jeffrey Marc Siskind (NPA)

Ryan C. Torrens (Dem)

State Rep. Frank H. White (Rep)

Chief Financial Officer

State CFO Jimmy T. Patronis, Jr. (Rep)

State Sen. Jeremy Seth Ring (Dem)

This race features write-in candidate Richard Paul Dembinsky.

Commissioner of Agriculture

State Rep. Matt Caldwell (Rep)

Nicole "Nikki" Heather Fried (Dem)

State Sen. Denise Grimsley (Rep)

Mike McCalister (Rep)

Mayor Jeffrey Duane Porter (Dem)

Baxter Griffin Troutman (Rep)

Roy David Walker (Dem)

Florida Supreme Court (Merit Retention)

Justice Alan Lawson

District Court of Appeals - 1st District (Merit Retention)

Judge Harvey Jay

Judge Stephanie Ray

Judge Brad Thomas

Judge Kemmerly Thomas

Judge Allen Winsor

District Court of Appeals - 5th District (Merit Retention)

Judge Eric Eisnaugle

Circuit Judge - Circuit 4, Group 18

Florida's 4th Judicial Circuit Court serves Clay, Duval and Nassau counties.

Maureen T. Horkan

Charles McBurney

Circuit Judge - Circuit 7, Group 15

Florida's 7th Judicial Circuit Court serves Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties.

Linda L. Gaustad

Sebrina L. Slack

Ryan Will

Circuit Judge - Circuit 8, Group 8

Florida's 8th Judicial Circuit Court serves Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties.

David Robertson

Julie Waldman

Gloria Walker

Florida Senate - District 4

The 4th District in the Florida Senate includes Nassau County and part of Duval County. It is currently represented by Sen. Aaron Bean.

Sen. Aaron Bean (Rep)

Billee Bussard (Dem)

Carlos E. Slay (Rep)

Joanna Liberty Tavares (LPF)

Florida Senate - District 6

The 6th District in the Florida Senate includes part of Duval County. It is currently represented by Sen. Audrey Gibson.

Sen. Audrey Gibson (Dem)

Florida Senate - District 8

The 8th District in the Florida Senate includes Alachua and Putnam counties, and part of Marion County. It is currently represented by Sen. Keith Perry.

Dr. Kayser Enneking (Dem)

Charles E. Goston (NPA)

Olysha Magruder (Dem)

Sen. Keith Perry (Rep)

Florida House - District 10

The 10th District in the Florida House of Representatives includes Baker, Columbia, Hamilton and Suwannee counties, and part of Alachua County. It is currently represented by Rep. Elizabeth Porter, who is term-limited.

Chuck Brannan (Rep)

Merrillee Malwitz Jipson (NPA)

Fred S. Martin (NPA)

Marc Vann (Rep)

Ronald W. Williams II (Dem)

Florida House - District 11

The 11th District in the Florida House of Representatives includes Nassau County and part of Duval County. It is currently represented by Rep. Cord Byrd.

Rep. Cord Byrd (Rep)

Nathcelly Leroy Rohrbaugh (Dem)

Joe Zimmerman (Rep)

Florida House - District 12

The 12th District in the Florida House of Representatives includes part of Duval County. It is currently represented by Rep. Clay Yarborough.

Rep. Clay Yarborough (Rep)

Timothy Jon Norris Yost (Dem)

Florida House - District 13

The 13th District in the Florida House of Representatives includes part of Duval County. It is currently represented by Rep. Tracie Davis.

Rep. Tracie Davis (Dem)

Florida House - District 14

The 14th District in the Florida House of Representatives includes part of Duval County. It is currently represented by Rep. Kimberly Daniels.

Rep. Kimberly Daniels (Dem)

Paula D. Wright (Dem)

Florida House - District 15

The 15th District in the Florida House of Representatives includes part of Duval County. It is currently represented by Rep. Jay Fant, who did not seek re-election, in order to run for Attorney General. However, during qualifying week, Fant ended his bid for attorney general.

Wyman Duggan (Rep)

Joseph Hogan (Rep)

Tracye Ann Polson (Dem)

Mark Zeigler (Rep)

Florida House - District 16

The 16th District in the Florida House of Representatives includes part of Duval County. It is currently represented by Rep. Jason Fischer.

Rep. Jason Fischer (Rep)

Ken Organes (Dem)

Florida House - District 17

The 17th District in the Florida House of Representatives includes part of St. Johns County. It is currently represented by Rep. Cyndi Stevenson.

Jaime D. Perkins (NPA)

Rep. Cyndi Stevenson (Rep)

Florida House - District 18

The 18th District in the Florida House of Representatives includes part of Clay County. It is currently represented by Rep. Travis Cummings.

Rep. Travis Cummings (Rep)

Florida House - District 19

The 19th District in the Florida House of Representatives includes Bradford, Putnam and Union counties, and part of Clay County. It is currently represented by Rep. Bobby Payne.

Rep. Bobby Payne (Rep)

Paul Still (Dem)

Florida House - District 20

The 20th District in the Florida House of Representatives includes parts of Alachua and Marion counties. It is currently represented by Rep. Clovis Watson, Jr.

Rep. Clovis Watson, Jr. (Dem)

Florida House - 24

The 24th District in the Florida House of Representatives includes Flagler County and parts of St. Johns and Volusia counties. It is currently represented by Rep. Paul Renner.

Adam Morley (Dem)

Rep. Paul Renner (Rep)

