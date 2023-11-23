High school football ‘23 playoff picks: Can 6 area teams make the state semis?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.
News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are Friday at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated.
Last week: 9-2 (.818). Season: 342-90 (.792).
Region 1-4S
- (3) Bartram Trail (8-4) at (1) Gainesville Buchholz (12-0), 7:30 p.m.: May seem like a homer pick, but I’m going with the script from last season. Bears beat Bobcats in the regular season, before Buchholz ended Bartram’s 12-0 season in the regional finals. Flip that this year. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 33, Buchholz 31.
Region 1-3S
- (3) Choctaw (10-2) at (1) St. Augustine (11-0), 7:30 p.m.: Choctaw is 2-0 against St. Augustine all-time, including a shootout win last year. Yellow Jackets are older and better than they were, but it’ll be close. N4J pick: St. Augustine 28, Choctaw 21.
Region 2-2S
- (3) Baker County (8-3) at (1) Bradford (12-0), 7:30 p.m.: I think this is going to be an excellent game, and much closer than people think. Two exceptional defenses in this one. N4J pick: Bradford 20, Baker County 13.
Region 1-4M
- (5) Mandarin (9-3) at (2) Seminole (10-2), 7 p.m.: Mustangs have been waiting a year for this rematch of last year’s playoff opener. The Mustangs have the defense to lock down the Seminoles. N4J pick: Mandarin 27, Seminole 20.
Region 1-2M
- (4) Bolles (7-5) at (3) Orlando Bishop Moore (9-3), 7 p.m.: Few things are certain in life, and Bolles making the state semifinals is one of them. N4J pick: Bolles 28, Orlando Bishop Moore 23.
Region 1-1M
- (2) Orlando Christian Prep (10-1) at (1) Trinity Christian (8-3), 7 p.m.: Conquerors struggled in the playoffs against OCP before, but they get to the state semifinals. N4J pick: Trinity 34, OCP 21.
Region 3-1R
- (3) Union County (8-3) at (1) Madison County (8-1), 7:30 p.m.: Boot Hill is a tough place to play and the Cowboys are on a tear this season. The Tigers beat Madison last season in the playoffs, but it’s a far more daunting assignment this time around. N4J pick: Madison County 33, Union County 14.