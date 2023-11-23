High school football ‘23 playoff picks: Can 6 area teams make the state semis?

(3) Bartram Trail (8-4) at (1) Gainesville Buchholz (12-0), 7:30 p.m.: May seem like a homer pick, but I’m going with the script from last season. Bears beat Bobcats in the regular season, before Buchholz ended Bartram’s 12-0 season in the regional finals. Flip that this year. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 33, Buchholz 31.