5 killed in Jacksonville shootings within 4 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - To date, five people have died as a result of gun violence in Jacksonville since Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Four of the victims, police said, are teenagers. The shootings occurred on Jacksonville's Southside, Westside and Northside.

On Friday night, police said a 25-year-old man was shot and killed at the Century Deerwood Park apartment complex.

On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to Sophia Street, where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Later that night, police said a man was killed in a shooting on Quan Drive. Another person was wounded in the shooting and rushed to a hospital.

On Monday, police said, a teenager was killed and a second teen was wounded in a shooting on Kings Road. The teen that survived was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

About three hours later, police were called to another scene on Tall Pine Lane West. The Sheriff's Office said they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

None of the shootings were said to be related. Mayor Lenny Curry sent a statement in regard to the violence:

"Public safety continues to be my top priority. Even one death due to violent crime is too many and no one should have to lose a family member this way, let alone a child. We are making sure that law enforcement has the tools and technology to find the bad guys, get them off the streets and prosecute them to the fullest extent. There's a reason we've invested in ShotSpotter, Cure Violence, added police officers and invested in after school programs. Unfortunately, there are still bad people doing bad things."

