Electronic Arts pledges $1M to victims of Jacksonville mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE - The video game company that sponsored a tournament at the Jacksonville Landing where a gunman opened fire Sunday, killing two rival gamers, has pledged a $1 million donation to the victims of the mass shooting.

Ten others were injured Sunday at the Good Luck Have Fun game bar inside Chicago Pizza when a 24-year-old from Baltimore shot up the "Madden NFL 19" qualifying tournament. He took his own life afterward, police said.

Electronic Arts, which organized the video game tournament, has already been threatened with lawsuits accusing the company of negligent security for the event. EA canceled several upcoming qualifiers until its security protocols could be reviewed.

The company posted a statement late Wednesday on Twitter, pledging a $1 million contribution to support the victims of the mass shooting and promising to create a fund where others can contribute.

EA said the funds will go to the families of the slain gamers -- Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton -- and "all those who were affected."

"The events last weekend in Jacksonville will impact the gaming community forever," the statement read. "We can't begin to understand the pain so many are going through, nor do we pretend to have all the answers that will help us through the healing process."

But, the company said, the gaming community's outpouring of support for the grieving families and survivors has been inspiring and uplifting.

In response, EA is creating the Jacksonville Tribute -- which includes both the donation fund and a livestream event to bring the gaming community together.

The event is planned for Thursday, Sept. 6, as a way to "support the victims, and to show that this horrific event will not define us, but only serve to make our community stronger."

EA promised more details on the livestream event soon.

A vigil was held Wednesday night at the Jacksonville Landing to pray for the victims and survivors, hours after News4Jax investigators learned that the fire marshal had shut down the game bar inside the restaurant because it was not permitted properly.

