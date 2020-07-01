Georgia reports its highest daily total of coronavirus cases

Georgia reported more than 2,900 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a new high of daily reported cases.

A total of 2,946 additional coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 84,237. The previous single-day record -- 2,225 cases -- was recorded Sunday.

Wednesday was the fifth day in a row that Georgia recorded a daily increase exceeding 1,800 cases:

Saturday - 1,990 cases

Sunday - 2,225 cases

Monday - 2,207 cases

Tuesday - 1,874 cases

Wednesday - 2,946 cases

The six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax each saw new cases reported Wednesday.

In Glynn County, another 51 cases were reported Wednesday after 141 cases were reported the previous day.

Since Tuesday, Ware County reported an additional 24 cases, Camden County recorded seven cases, Charlton County recorded five cases, Pierce County reported four cases and Brantley County reported two cases.

The state has seen at least 2,827 deaths connected to the coronavirus since the pandemic reached Georgia. Twenty-two additional deaths were reported Wednesday, including one in Pierce County. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to five.

A total of 11,275 people have been hospitalized due to the virus since the state began tracking, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The surge in infections comes about two months after Georgia began lifting restrictions April 24 on hair salons, gyms, bowling alleys and other businesses that had been forced to close to slow the virus. Restaurants, retail stores and bars have since reopened, as well.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference Wednesday morning before departing on a statewide tour to promote wearing a mask, but said he will not mandate it.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness and even death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.