Not guilty plea entered for teen charged with 3 counts of 1st-degree murder in Calloway Cove shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of five teenagers charged in a triple murder in February at the Calloway Cove apartments appeared in court Tuesday for his arraignment on three counts of first-degree murder.

Owen Laureano-Cosme’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea to the three counts.

His next pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 27.

Laureano-Cosme will be tried as an adult in the case.

The arraignment took place after the State Attorney’s Office released discovery material on the teenagers charged in the shooting Feb. 8 in a second-floor apartment unit that left Sara Cancel Urriola, Randy Garcia and Angel Rivera Nater, a 30-year-old mother, dead.

Among the material is footage of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s interrogation of Laureano-Cosme — who, according to a charging document from the State Attorney’s Office — prosecutors identified as the suspected shooter. The material also includes more than 120 pages of supplemental reports, as well as JSO’s interviews with 18-year-old Keon Lester, 18-year-old Kyshawn Glover and a 14-year-old girl.

Glover and Lester, as well as 18-year-old Robert Kay, are charged with felony murder. The 14-year-old, who JSO has said was the getaway driver, is charged as an accessory.

The video of the 14-year-old shows her sitting inside an interrogation room as a detective asks her “to be honest” and help.

“I already told the police I was going to do any and everything to make sure the truth was known,” the 14-year-old says.

According to documents provided by the State Attorney’s Office, the 14-year-old was at least one person FaceTiming the night of the shooting. In the video, the teen says she was called by one of the boys involved to drive them to an unknown location.

“I didn’t know where we were going,” she says. “They were, like, ‘Can you drive us somewhere?’ I was, like, ‘Where?’ And, ‘I’m only 14.”

Later in the video, the 14-year-old becomes emotional.

“I’m never going home. I just want to go home,” she says. “Why did they have to call me? They could’ve called their sister like they always do. They already have charges. They could’ve left me out of it.”

