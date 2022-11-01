Your Voice Matters: As Election Day approaches, candidates for Clay County Commission take your questions

Most of the races in Clay County were over with the primary election in August. But there is still one key race and that’s the race to represent District 2 in the Clay County Commission, a district that covers the Oakleaf area in the northern part of the county. Election Day is one week from today.

Republican Alexandra Compere is going up against Democrat Leroy Edwards to fill the seat currently being held by Commission Chairman and Republican Wayne Bolla.

Compere and Edwards visited the News4JAX studio to sit down with This Week In Jacksonville host Kent Justice.

During the show that aired on Sunday, the candidates were asked questions that came straight from our viewers, part of News4JAX’s Your Voice Matters campaign.

Here’s a question from reader Charles Knight: What would you do to bring good-paying jobs to Clay County?

Thanks for your question, Charles. Now, here’s what each candidate had to say.

“First, you got to introduce or invite good paying jobs to come in to look at the land you have, and the space they are going to get to build their business. With Clay County commissioners that we have now they are not doing that. All they are bringing in is just houses. I challenge them all the time to bring, invite businesses to come in. We cannot grow a county without having business. Building all these houses without business it just don’t make much sense,” Edwards said.

“I think that in Clay County in general, we have a lot of ways to market our county,” Compere said. “We have three large hospitals in Clay County. And so if we are painting a picture that the medical industry can have a platform here that’s one way you can with the resources that you already have. We’re nice people in Clay. I know that the business, the business industry knows that we’re here, however we are competing with St. John’s County and Duval County and St. John’s County has two hospitals and they have 50,000 more people than we do. And so I really do think that especially with the medical industry, you can invite businesses here.

“The other thing is Oakleaf is in District 2 and the Cecil Commerce Center is right outside of Clay County. And the Expressway is so close, it connects us, virtually, it connects us, and so reaching out to Cecil Commerce Center and developing a partnership with them, it would be very important. One of the questions that I get quite often is congestion, right? We’re partnering with our regional business leaders makes sense because those business leaders have transitioned quite a bit since COVID so that they have a hybrid schedule. So you bring in large companies that offer salaries that are higher earning but you don’t have as much congestion because most of those employees are working from home a couple of days of the week.”

Understanding amendments, judges 🏠 🧑‍⚖️

There are three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution that the Florida Legislature voted to place on the ballot this November.

News4JAX has been working to help you better understand all of them by talking to experts and hearing arguments both for and against:

Even if you know your stuff when it comes to amendments, you still might not be very knowledgeable when it comes to Florida Supreme Court and appellate judges. But you better be informed because there are A LOT on the ballot.

Once nominated by the governor and ratified by the legislature, the judges face the voters in a “yes” or “no” vote as to whether they should remain in office in the first general election after selection and again every six years.

Five of the seven Supreme Court justices and five of the 15 judges in the First District Court of Appeals are up for retention votes this November.

Reporter Claire Heddles with our news partner WJCT put together a helpful guide on judges where she looked at key decisions made by each of them in recent years. You can check it out here.

