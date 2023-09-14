High school football ‘23: Four games to watch, full schedule as district games highlight Week 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the fourth week of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia.

All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses. Want to check out our Week 4 predictions? Find those here.

Four to watch

Atlantic Coast (3-0) at (1) Mandarin (3-0), 6:30 p.m.

The Principal’s Cup and Southside bragging rights are on the line in a surprising clash of unbeatens. Mandarin leads this series 8-4 and has been the area’s most impressive team with wins over Fletcher, Bolles and Riverside. The offense has been sizzling, with the ground game of Tiant Wyche and Deshard Westcott combining for 564 yards and 10 TDs. QB Tramell Jones has tossed nine TD passes, five going to WR Jaime Ffrench. The defense is susceptible to giving up big numbers, but no one has kept pace with the Mandarin offense. Can the Stingrays change that in the District 1-4M opener? QB Sean Speed, RB Jorge Schiable and WR Rico Walker have boosted the offense. Atlantic Coast last won in 2021. This is a big step up in competition for the reinvigorated Stingrays, who have surged under first-year coach Step Durham. Atlantic Coast entered the season lugging a 14-game losing streak (11 losses on the field, 3 forfeits) but has been operating on a different level this year.

Baker County (0-2) at Baldwin (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

The Wildcats have had a tough start against two very good teams in Bradford and Glynn Academy. They also missed a game against Oakleaf due to Hurricane Idalia. Expect coach Kevin Mays’ team to be focused and sharp in the District 5-2S opener. Baldwin crushed Baker County in the regular season last year (30-7), its first win over the Wildcats since 1968. Baker County countered with a 31-29 win in the playoffs. The Wildcats always have a tough backfield, which is something the Indians, with Octavious Barnes (23 tackles, 3 INT) and Mason Carter (11 tackles, 3 sacks) leading the way.

Fleming Island (2-0) at (10) Oakleaf (1-0)

A Clay County clash and District 3-4S opener. The Knights haven’t played since Week 1. QB Brandon Wallace was sharp in that one (11 of 13 passing, 162 yards, 3 TDs). Will that layoff affect the Knights? Fleming QB Cibastian Broughton has thrown five TDs and no picks this season, so expect a good head-to-head showdown of underclassmen passers in this one. The winner nabs the inside track in the district race, a brutal grouping that also includes Bartram Trail, Buchholz and Creekside.

(3) Trinity Christian (2-1) at Bolles (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Another major rivalry game. This series resumed in 2017 and the Conquerors are 4-3 in it on the field in that span (3-4 after a forfeit). Trinity has a talented offense, with LSU commit Colin Hurley piloting that group. WRs Miles Burris, London Smith and Kyle Boylston are tough to cover, combining to reel in seven of Hurley’s eight TD passes. Bolles is mired in its worst start since 1967, with losses to Mandarin, St. Augustine and Coffee, Ga. to open things up. Offense hasn’t been the problem, with QB DJ Moore, WR Naeem Burroughs and RBs Emmett Grzebin and Tyrone Neal all putting up numbers. Bolles’ defense is allowing 34 points a game.

Next four

Creekside (1-2) at Gainesville Buchholz (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Knights have been in both games that they’ve lost and they can score in bunches (43.3 ppg). But the defense gives up gobs of points, too (42.3 ppg allowed). Buchholz is the measuring stick in a deep District 3-4S race. RB Harrison Garrido (231 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and QB Sean Ashenfelder (153 rushing yards, 4 TDs) move the chains for Creekside.

Nease (1-2) at Fletcher (1-2), 6:30 p.m.: WR Maddox Spencer has been on a ridiculous pace for the Panthers (19 catches, 410 yards, 4 TDs). The Senators have struggled on offense with QB Marcelis Tate out, but they can still lock teams down on defense.

(6) Raines (2-0) at Daytona Beach Mainland (3-0): The Vikings have handled both UC and Sandalwood this season, but the stakes increase this week against a Buccaneers team that was the Class 3S state runner-up last year.

Riverside (2-1) at First Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m.: The Generals hadn’t allowed a point before last week and have some players on both sides of the ball. WRs Myles Kendrick and Tae’Shaun Gelsey have combined for 379 yards and six TDs through the air. First Coast QB Rodney Tisdale (706 passing yards, 6 TDs) can fling it, with his big targets Thomas Jackson and Adron Walker (198 receiving yards apiece, 5 total TDs).

Florida schedule, Week 4

Friday, Sept. 15

Atlantic Coast (3-0) at (1) Mandarin (3-0), 6:30 p.m.

Baker County (0-2) at Baldwin (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Bell (0-2) at Keystone Heights (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Belleview (0-2) at Palatka (3-0)

(7) Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Orlando Bishop Moore (0-3)

Christ’s Church (2-0) at Bishop Snyder (2-1)

Columbia (0-2) at Madison County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Creekside (1-2) at Gainesville Buchholz (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Duval Charter (0-1) at Mount Dora Christian (1-2)

Eagle’s View (2-1) at St. Joseph (0-3)

Episcopal (1-1) at West Nassau (1-2)

Flagler Palm Coast (2-0) at Matanzas (2-0)

Fleming Island (2-0) at (10) Oakleaf (1-0)

Gainesville Eastside (2-1) at (5) Bradford (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville (0-3) at Clay (2-1)

Gainesville PK Yonge (2-0) at Union County (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton County (1-1) at Fort White (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard (1-1) at Branford (1-0)

Interlachen (0-3) at Fernandina Beach (1-2)

Jackson (1-2) at Spruce Creek (3-0)

Joshua Christian (1-1) at Zarephath Academy (1-2)

Menendez (1-2) at (2) St. Augustine (2-0)

Middleburg (0-2) at (9) Ponte Vedra (1-1)

Nease (1-2) at Fletcher (1-2), 6:30 p.m.

NFEI (1-2) at Providence (2-1)

Orange Park (1-2) at Melbourne (0-3)

Palm Beach Christian Prep (0-3) at Impact Christian (2-0)

Parker (0-3) at White (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Paxon (1-2) at Stanton (0-2), 6:30 p.m., Football Friday Game of the Week

Quincy Munroe (0-2) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

(6) Raines (2-0) at Daytona Beach Mainland (3-0)

Riverside (2-1) at First Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Sebastian River (2-1) at Beachside (2-1)

Tocoi Creek (1-2) at Eustis (2-1)

(3) Trinity Christian (2-1) at Bolles (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (0-3) vs. Ribault (2-1), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (0-1) at West Oaks (0-2)

OFF: Bartram Trail, Cedar Creek Christian, Englewood, Harvest Community, Ridgeview, Sandalwood, University Christian, Wolfson, Yulee.

Georgia schedule, Week 5

Friday, Sept. 15

Charlton County (0-4) at Pierce County (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Savannah Islands (0-4) at Brunswick (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Somerset Academy (2-0) Camden County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Glynn Academy, Ware County.