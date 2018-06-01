Jacksonville homicides in April, May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville saw a break last month in the city's trend of violence, going three weeks in April without a homicide -- the longest stretch so far this year.

The lull ended April 25 with the murder of a veteran in his own home. The city has seen at least one homicide a week since then.

May's homicides include a mother who was gunned down by her boyfriend with her children in the home and a 16-year-old boy found shot to death on a neighborhood street.

The total homicides in April and May were significantly lower than the same months last year. Five people were killed in April and six were killed in May, according to News4Jax records.

RELATED: January homicides | February homicides | March homicides

In April last year, the city reported nine homicides, with another 13 in May.

Through the first five months of this year, Jacksonville has seen 41 homicides, compared to 58 at the same time last year.

News4Jax records showed 141 homicides in 2017 in Jacksonville. In 2016, we counted 120 homicides.

Below, we have listed the names and ages of the April and May homicide victims and the information surrounding their deaths. We have also included a photo of each victim, when available. Previous mugshots were used only when no other photo was available.

Many of the cases remain unsolved. If you have information about any of these crimes, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Sunday, April 1

Etrice Inman, 30, and Silas Ervin, 30

Ervin and Inman were shot and killed as they and hundreds of other people left an Easter Sunday party at The Party Spot on Jacksonville's Northside, police said. No witnesses came forward at the time, but police were looking through surveillance to find out what happened. No arrests have been announced.

Tuesday, April 3

Freddy Cintron, 34

Police said Cintron was found shot to death in a car at the Jacksonville Heights Apartments on 103rd Street on the city's Westside. Investigators had no suspect information, but said Cintron's last known address was on North Lane Avenue, more than 8 miles away.

Wednesday, April 25

Gary Tripp Sr., 69

Tripp's family told News4Jax that the Vietnam veteran had been shot in the back of the head and there were no signs of forced entry into his home. Police did not release any suspect information, and no arrests have been announced.

Sunday, April 29

Stefon Ethridge, 21

Ethridge was found shot outside a McDonald's on University Boulevard in the Arlington neighborhood and died at the scene, according to police. Homicide detectives investigating the shooting stressed it had no connection to the restaurant. Police had no description of the shooter.

Tuesday, May 8



Chadwick Hoilman, 44

Hoilman, a father of two, was shot and killed during an altercation with another man outside a home on the city's Westside, police said. The shooting was reported on Alvin Road South, and Hoilman lived 20 miles away on the Southside, according to police. Investigators described a potential suspect as a man about 5 feet 9 inches tall with short black hair. They said he ran into a wooded area after the shooting. A handgun was recovered. Police have not announced any arrests in the murder.

Wednesday, May 9

Shonda Smith, 34

Police said Smith's two children were home when she was shot and killed by her live-in boyfriend, Jeremy Murkey, 37. The children called 911 from the home on Diamond Leaf Drive on Jacksonville's Westside. Police said Murkey drove Smith to the Park West ER after he shot her in the throat. She died from her injuries.

Wednesday, May 9

Jonathan Rivera, 28

Rivera, a father of three boys, was found shot to death in a vehicle outside his sister's home in the Duclay area, according to police. Police have released a photo of a car they believe was used in the deadly shooting. Investigators have yet to announce an arrest in the case or any description of the shooter.

Thursday, May 17

Christopher Fonte, 23

Fonte's body was found near where Old Kings Road dead-ends at railroad tracks in the Allendale neighborhood, police said. They have not said how Fonte died, but said foul play is suspected. No suspect information was released.

Saturday, May 19

Darious Anderson, 21

Police said Anderson was killed in a possible shootout between two groups of people in Northwest Jacksonville. Investigators said the gunfire was reported on Fredericksburg Avenue, where several cars and homes were struck by bullets. Anderson was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and died there, police said. No arrests have been announced.

Sunday, May 20

Marquette Clark, 16

Clark was found dead after reports of a person being shot on Moncrief Road near the Washington Heights Apartments, police said. They had no information about who killed Clark, but called it an active murder investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.