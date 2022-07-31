Jaguars training camp notebook: Pederson testing out new approach to camp; Etienne continues to shine

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones, right, tries to get past strong safety Andre Cisco (38) after a reception during an NFL football practice, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first full pads practice of camp is in the books. The Jaguars now have six practices under their belts and only two more before they play their first preseason game on Thursday.

The flow of this year’s camp has been different from what you see in other camps around the NFL. Coach Doug Pederson has been very intentional about the things they have done on the field. He has often ended drill periods early and the coaches do most of the corrections and coaching in the classroom after practice. Pederson said the altered approach to training camp was one of the things he did research on during his year off from coaching.

Over the years, the Jaguars have had more than their fair share of injuries during training camp. If this altered approach can help the team make it to the regular season healthy, then it will be a step in the right direction.

With the pads going on for the first time, the defense was ready to go. The offense did not have much space to operate in running drills. The only back that found space to operate was Travis Etienne. His speed allows him to erase angles and create gains where they shouldn’t be. During the 11-on-11 part of practice, Etienne took a quick handoff up the middle and was down the field face to face with Andre Cisco very quickly.

The Jaguar passing game was a work in progress Sunday.

Trevor Tracker

Trevor Lawrence

7 on 7 (13-19 passing).

11 on 11 (5-11 passing, and a ball that was a potential INT)

Jake Luton

7 on 7 (4-6 passing).

11 on 11 (4-7 passing).

Kyle Sloter

7 on 7 (4-4 passing).

11 on 11 (5-6 passing).

It is never a good day for the passing attack when each of your top weapons (Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones and Evan Engram) drop at least one pass. Speaking of Engram, Pederson said that Engram’s camp has been good. He likes where he’s at mentally and sees a connection between him and Lawrence. I followed up that answer by asking him about the drops Engram has had during camp. Pederson said they are not concerning.

“Better now than Week 1,” Pederson said.

The true stars of Sunday’s practice were by far Josh Allen and Travon Walker. This dynamic duo had their way with the Jaguars blockers during 1-on-1 drills. Allen made quick work of the linemen who he went against winning all but one rep. Walker was stopped on his first rep of the day but went on to show some serious power in his bullrush. Walker will need to show that he has more in his bag than just that but it looks like a mighty good starting point.

