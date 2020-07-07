COVID-19 latest information for Jacksonville, Florida

Publisher

News4JAX

Location

Jacksonville, Florida

Last reviewed

7/7/2020 3:20 p.m. EDT

Overview

Florida reported 7,347 additional cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total to 213,794 cases since the state began tracking infections in March. Even as the number of new cases has dipped since Saturday’s peak of 11,458, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he has no plans for the state to enter its third phase of reopening.

Businesses & facilities

After Florida initially let bars reopen under Phase 2, the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation banned on-site alcohol consumption for the time being as coronavirus cases surged recently.

Under the current phase of reopening, restaurants can serve people at 50-percent capacity indoors. Other businesses such as gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons are open also allowed to operate.

Social distancing

In Jacksonville, people ages 6 and up are required to wear face coverings while indoors in public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible. The order does not apply to people with breathing conditions or those seated inside restaurants. Officials in neighboring Nassau County have enacted a similar mandate, as have cities like St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach.

Healthcare status

While Jacksonville has seen 9,835 coronavirus cases, they have only resulted in 375 hospitalizations, Mayor Lenny Curry said, including 68 patients in intensive care units at area hospitals. He warned residents about getting complacent, saying community spread of the virus could stress Jacksonville’s healthcare systems.

Schools

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued a mandate Monday, requiring all school districts to reopen schools five days a week once school resumes in August. The order came the same day the president called for schools to reopen in the fall and as districts statewide scramble to form their own reopening plans.

Events

With Minor League Baseball scrubbing its season because of coronavirus, fans will not be able to attend any Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp games this year.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to carry on as planned. It’s unclear what impact the city’s mask mandate will have on next month’s event, but attendees will be screened before entry.

Food & dining

Though Jacksonville-area restaurants remain open with capacity limits in place, the story is markedly different in South Florida where Miami-Dade County officials closed restaurants, except for takeout, delivery and extremely limited outdoor dining.

Public transit

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority continues to provide public transit service amid the pandemic, though the agency has adjusted its routes and schedules to accommodate demand. JTA has also introduced measures intended to keep employees and riders safe.

How to help

Jacksonville-area food banks and blood donation centers are among those seeking contributions during the pandemic. Learn how to donate food to those in need here, or click here to find out how to donate blood or plasma.