Calmer July follows June homicide spike in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July was noticeably quieter on the homicide front after a bloody June in Jacksonville, but another nine people were killed, including a 19-year-old and a man shot by a police officer.

Among those killed in July was a woman who was found shot to death in a mobile home and a 21-year-old shot at a block party downtown.

Jacksonville is still trending behind the number of homicides the city saw last year. Last July, News4Jax recorded 13 homicides in Jacksonville. Through the first seven months of the year, Jacksonville has seen 68 homicides, compared to 81 at the same time last year.

News4Jax records showed 141 total homicides in 2017. In 2016, we counted 120 homicides.

Below, we have listed the names and ages of the July homicide victims and the information surrounding their deaths. We have included a photo of each victim, when available. Previous mugshots were used only when no other photo was available.

Many of the cases remain unsolved. If you have information about any of these crimes, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Monday, July 2

Johnny Duncan, 49

Duncan was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds after his son, who is about 8 to 10 years old, witnessed the shooting and called 911, police said. A family member said Duncan's wife had a baby the day before Duncan was killed. At least three bullet holes were spotted in a front window of the home on West 26th Street in Northwest Jacksonville. Police have not released a description of the gunman.

Friday, July 6

Debra Greenwood, 63

Greenwood was found dead in a Westside mobile home from at least one gunshot wound. Police said at the time that her boyfriend claimed she had committed suicide, but they weren't so sure. Investigators later said the boyfriend killed Greenwood. He took his own life a little over a week after her death.

Friday, July 6

Sergey Brooks, 19

Brooks was found dead on the side of the road by someone walking a dog on the city's Westside. The witness said it appeared the young man had been beaten and dumped in the neighborhood on Lafore Road, north of 103rd Street and west of Ricker Road. Police have not released a cause of death for Brooks or any suspect information.

Saturday, July 7

Harold Kraai, 52

Police said Kraai was shot and killed on Avery Drive by Officer Richard Futch because Kraai held a knife over his head as he approached the officer. According to the Sheriff's Office, Kraai told police to kill him and refused commands to drop the 8-inch blade. In a 911 call, Kraai can be heard saying "Bring them on. I'm ready for them." The case is under review by the State Attorney's Office.

Monday, July 9

Roland Joseph, 27

Joseph was stabbed multiple times after his roommate was tied up by an intruder, police said. The home invasion was reported on Carder Street on the city's Westside. Police said the roommate was cooperating but they did not release a description of the attacker.

Saturday, July 14

Curtis Kohn, 35

Police said Kohn was shot on Bert Road in Arlington and died at a hospital. They are investigating the death as a murder, but have not released any suspect description because no witnesses have come forward.

Thursday, July 19

Jessie Sumlar IV, 30

Sumlar, who was gay, was killed inside an apartment on the city's Northside, police said. Investigators have not said how Sumlar died but released surveillance images of a man they believe has information in the case. They said a handgun was found in the doorway of the unit at the Water's Edge Apartments on Broward Road. No suspect information was released.

Saturday, July 21

Lawrence Davis, 21

Davis was shot hours after a neighborhood block party on A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park on Jacksonville's Eastside, police said. They said 1,000 people were at the party and dozens of shots were fired. Davis died at a hospital. Detectives had few leads and no witnesses have come forward. No suspect information was released.

Tuesday, July 31

Police said a 32-year-old man was found shot to death in the parking lot of the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road in East Arlington. They have not released the victim's name or any description of the shooter.

