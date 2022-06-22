JaxBest winners guide: The spots that make Jacksonville shine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.
Below is a list of this year’s winners. Check out the winners from 2021 and 2020.
Round 1 winners (Last year’s winners, updates on June 27)
Jacksonville’s best animal attraction: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Runners up:
2) Big Talbot Big Pine Trail 3) Pioneer Trail
Jacksonville’s best brewery: SJ Brewing Company
Runners up:
2) Southern Swells Brewing 3) Veterans United Craft Brewery
Jacksonville’s best coffee shop: Lucky Goat Coffee Co.
Runner up:
2) Pura Bean Coffee
Jacksonville’s best dog park: BrewHound Dog Park + Bar
Runners up:
2) Dogwood Park of Jacksonville 3) Ed Austin Regional Dog Park
Jacksonville’s best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers
Runners up:
2) Northeast FL Fishing Charters 3) Northeast FL Angling Fishing
Jacksonville’s best golf course: The Palencia Club
Runners up:
2) Amelia River Golf Club 3) Ponte Vedra Inn & Club
Jacksonville’s best public art: Hope and History
Runner up:
2) Pigeon Feathers – Adele Renault
Jacksonville’s best surf spot: Little Talbot Island
Runner up:
2) St. Augustine Beach Pier
Jacksonville’s best local trail: Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens
Runners up:
2) Big Talbot Big Pine Trail 3) Pioneer Trail
Jacksonville’s best water sports rentals: St Augustine Sailing
Runners up:
2) All Wet Sports 3) Jax Boat Rentals
Round 2 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update July 25)
Jacksonville’s best family-friendly park: Boone Park
Runners up:
2) Ed Austin Regional Park 3) Alpine Groves Park
Jacksonville’s best live music: Daily’s Place
Runners up:
2) Florida Theatre 3) St. Augustine Amphitheater
Jacksonville’s best place to dock and dine: Palms Fish Camp
Runners up:
2) Palm Valley Outdoors Bar & Grill 3) Whitey’s Fish Camp
Jacksonville’s best sports bar to watch Jaguars play: Big Dawgs Sports Restaurant
Runners up:
2) The Brix Taphouse 3) Kickbacks Gastropub
Jacksonville’s best sunset view: Castillo de San Marcos National Monument
Runners up:
2) Palms Fish Camp 3) Amelia Island State Park
Jacksonville’s best tacos: TacoLu
Runners up:
2) One Night Taco Stand 3) Burrito Gallery
Round 3 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Aug. 22)
Jacksonville’s best vegan restaurant: KraVegan
Runners up:
2) TeaPosh Naturals Café 3) House of Leaf & Bean
Jacksonville’s best sandbar: Fort George Island Sandbar
Runners up:
1) Bayard Point Sandbar 2) Huguenot Memorial Park Sandbar
Jacksonville’s best kayak & paddle board launch site: Nocatee kayak launch
Runners up
(Tied for 2nd): Big Talbot Island State Park Launch and Wicked Barley Brewing Company Launch
Jacksonville’s best Mayport shrimp: Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant
Runners up:
2) Two Dudes Seafood Restaurant 3) The Fish Company
Jacksonville’s best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market
Runners up:
2) Fernandina Beach Market Place 3) Orange Park Farmers Market
Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood: Mandarin
Runners up:
2) Riverside Avondale 3) Historic Springfield
Round 4 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Sept. 19)
Jacksonville’s best Oktoberfest: Beaches Oktoberfest
Runners up:
2) German Schnitzel Haus 3) Wicked Barley Oktoberfest
Jacksonville’s best bait shop: B&M Bait and Tackle
Runners up:
2) Browns Creek Fish Camp 3) On the Line Bait & Tackle Shop
Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate
Runners up:
2) Cookie and Crème Jax Beach 3) Sweet Pete’s Candy
Jacksonville’s best history museum: Mandarin Museum and Historical Society
Runners up:
2) Museum of Science & History 3) Ritz Theatre & Museum
Jacksonville’s best haunted house: Daniels Dungeon of Haunted Horrors
Runners up:
2) 13th Floor 3) Warehouse 31 Unleashed
Jacksonville’s best boutique: Lilly Grace Fashion
Runners up:
2) Ysyntricity
Round 5 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Oct. 17)
Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post
Runners up:
2) Cowford Chophouse 3) Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House
Jacksonville’s best barbecue: Fae’s BBQ
Runners up:
2) Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ 3) The Bearded Pig
Jacksonville’s best locally brewed fall beer: Aard-Toberfest, Aardwolf Brewing
Runners up:
2) Jax Boot 3) Porchfest Gold
Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch: Conner’s A-Maize-Ing Acres Farm
Runners up:
2) Mandarin United Methodist Church 3) Amazing Grace Family Farms
Jacksonville’s best kids attraction: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Runners up:
2) Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary 3) Greenhouse Playhouse
Jacksonville’s best local band: Last 2 Leave
Runners up:
2) Mandalla Music 3) Julia Gulia
Round 6 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Nov. 14)
Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes
Runners up:
2) Atlantic Beach Arts Market 3) Pinspiration
Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Nights of Lights in St. Augustine
Runners up:
2) Deck the Chairs 3) Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
Jacksonville’s best lights display: Girvin Road lights
Runners up:
2) Deck The Chairs 3) St. Augustine Nights of Lights in the Plaza
Jacksonville’s best scenic trail: Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens
Runners up:
2) Big Talbot Island State Park 3) Timucuan Preserve
Jacksonville’s best happy hour: River and Post
Runners up:
2) Burrito Gallery 3) Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House
Jacksonville’s best food truck: Brochachos Fusion Eats
Runners up:
2) Cartels Kitchen Seafood and more 3) Cheesy Street Food Truck
Round 7 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Dec. 19)
Jacksonville’s best wine bar: Coastal Wine Market & Tasting Room
Runners up:
2) Tim’s Wine Market & Wine Bar 3) Casa Vino 57
Jacksonville’s best pizza: Joseph’s Pizza
Runners up:
2) Carmines Pie House 3) V Pizza
Jacksonville’s best gym or place for Crossfit: Brandon Fitness
Runners up:
2) CrossFit Ferrum 3) RK Bodies Personal Training
Best local meal prep company: Lean Impact Nutrition
Runners up:
2) Fit Meals 3) Kathy’s Table
Jacksonville’s best breakfast: Grumpy’s Restaurant
Runners up:
2) Canopy Road Café 3) Crazy Cooks Food Truck
Jacksonville’s best yoga studio: Rebel Studio
Runners up (tied):
Hot Spot Power Yoga + Yoga Den + Yoga Mix
Round 8 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Jan. 16)
Jacksonville’s best burger: Gas Full Service Restaurant
Runners up:
2) Carolina Jax 3) Jumpin’ Jax House of Food Downtown Jacksonville
Jacksonville’s best chocolate shop: Sweet Pete’s Candy
Runners up:
2) Peterbrooke Chocolatier 3) Heavenly Chocolate Creations
Jacksonville’s best bed and breakfast: The Riverdale Inn
Runner up:
2) St. Augustine Beach Bed & Breakfast
Jacksonville’s best flower shop: Living Beauty Florals
Runners up:
2) Jacksonville Flower Market 3) Kuhn Flowers
Jacksonville’s best jewelry store: Kingsley Jewelry
Runners up:
2) Elements Jewelry Studio 3) Faith Jewelers
Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner: Restaurant Orsay
Runners up:
2) Marker 32 3) River & Post
Round 9 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Feb. 13)
Jacksonville’s best road race: Cupcake Run
Runners up:
2) Run for Peace 5K 3) Character Counts 6K/3K
Jacksonville’s best Irish pub: The Stout Snug
Runners up:
2) Culhane’s Irish Pub 3) Lynch’s Irish Pub
Jacksonville’s best group outing: St. Augustine Wild Reserve
Runners up:
2) Whil’s Paintball 3) GTF Paintball
Jacksonville’s best kid-friendly restaurant: Kim’s Korean BBQ
Runners up:
2) Mackey’s Munchies 3 (Tie)) Clark’s Fish Camp, The Bearded Pig
Jacksonville’s best summer camp: FALA Spanish Camp
Runners up:
2) North Florida Fishing Camp 3) Bolles Summer Camp
Jacksonville’s best juice bar: Jacksonville’s best juice bar: Roots and Fruits Juicery
Runners up:
2) Honey’z Plates 3) Grassroots Natural Market
Round 10 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update March 13)
Jacksonville’s best doughnut: The Doughnut Shoppe
Runners up:
2) Daily Donuts 3) The Mini Bar
Jacksonville’s best fishing tournament: Annual Anglers for a Cure Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament
Runners up:
2) Flounder Pounder 3) Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament
Jacksonville’s best gallery: Studio Zsa Zsa Lapree
Runners up:
2) The Art Center Cooperative 3) Word Revolt art gallery
Jacksonville’s best sushi: Sushi Bear Sushi & Grill
Runners up:
2) Sushiko Japanese Restaurant 3) Akaya in Oakleaf, Fuji sushi San Marco, Kamiya 86, Kazu Japanese
Jacksonville’s best flea market: Pecan Park Flea & Farmers’ Market
Runners up:
2) Beach Boulevard Flea Market 3) Ramona Flea Market
Jacksonville’s best pet boarding: Fresh Prints Pet Resort and Day Lodge
Runners up:
2) Coastal Veterinary Hospital and Pet Resort 3) Luba’s Pet Studio
Round 11 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update April 10)
Jacksonville’s best bike shop: Bicycles Etc.
Runners up:
2) Bike & Beach 3) Champion Cycling
Jacksonville’s best brunch: Grumpy’s Restaurant
Runners up:
2) Uptown Kitchen & Bar 3) Wicked Batter Café
Jacksonville’s best pet bakery: Bark on Park
Runners up:
2) Bark Bark Bakery and Boutique
Jacksonville’s best speakeasy (🤫!): Dos Gatos
Runners up:
2) Sherwood’s 3) Rogue
Jacksonville’s best biscuit: Maple Street Biscuit Company
Runners up:
2) Bacon in the Sun Café 3) Country Cabin Restaurant
Jacksonville’s best museum: Mandarin Museum & Historical Society
Runners up:
2) The Brumos Collection 3) Beaches Museum
Round 12 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update May 8)
Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining: Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant
Runners up:
2) Singleton’s Seafood Shack 3) Cap’s on the Water
Jacksonville’s best sports team: Jacksonville Icemen
Runners up:
2) Jacksonville Dixie Blues 3) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Jacksonville’s best sandwich: Angie’s Subs
Runners up:
2) Vic’s Sandwich Shop 3) Firehouse Subs
Jacksonville’s best wine list: Matthew’s Restaurant
Runner up:
2) River & Post 3) Prospect Five Points
Jacksonville’s best surf shop: Sunrise Surf Shop
Runners up:
2) Aqua East Surf Shop 3) Fort George Surf Shop
Jacksonville’s best fried chicken: Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck
Runners up:
2) The Avenue Grill 3) Callahan Chicken