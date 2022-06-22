92º

JaxBest

JaxBest winners guide: The spots that make Jacksonville shine

Nick Jones, Senior producer

Tags: JaxBest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.

Below is a list of this year’s winners. Check out the winners from 2021 and 2020.

Round 1 winners (Last year’s winners, updates on June 27)

Jacksonville’s best animal attraction: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Runners up:

2) Big Talbot Big Pine Trail 3) Pioneer Trail

Jacksonville’s best brewery: SJ Brewing Company

Runners up:

2) Southern Swells Brewing 3) Veterans United Craft Brewery

Jacksonville’s best coffee shop: Lucky Goat Coffee Co.

Runner up:

2) Pura Bean Coffee

Jacksonville’s best dog park: BrewHound Dog Park + Bar

Runners up:

2) Dogwood Park of Jacksonville 3) Ed Austin Regional Dog Park

Jacksonville’s best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers

Runners up:

2) Northeast FL Fishing Charters 3) Northeast FL Angling Fishing

Jacksonville’s best golf course: The Palencia Club

Runners up:

2) Amelia River Golf Club 3) Ponte Vedra Inn & Club

Jacksonville’s best public art: Hope and History

Runner up:

2) Pigeon Feathers – Adele Renault

Jacksonville’s best surf spot: Little Talbot Island

Runner up:

2) St. Augustine Beach Pier

Jacksonville’s best local trail: Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens

Runners up:

2) Big Talbot Big Pine Trail 3) Pioneer Trail

Jacksonville’s best water sports rentals: St Augustine Sailing

Runners up:

2) All Wet Sports 3) Jax Boat Rentals

Round 2 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update July 25)

Jacksonville’s best family-friendly park: Boone Park

Runners up:

2) Ed Austin Regional Park 3) Alpine Groves Park

Jacksonville’s best live music: Daily’s Place

Runners up:

2) Florida Theatre 3) St. Augustine Amphitheater

Jacksonville’s best place to dock and dine: Palms Fish Camp

Runners up:

2) Palm Valley Outdoors Bar & Grill 3) Whitey’s Fish Camp

Jacksonville’s best sports bar to watch Jaguars play: Big Dawgs Sports Restaurant

Runners up:

2) The Brix Taphouse 3) Kickbacks Gastropub

Jacksonville’s best sunset view: Castillo de San Marcos National Monument

Runners up:

2) Palms Fish Camp 3) Amelia Island State Park

Jacksonville’s best tacos: TacoLu

Runners up:

2) One Night Taco Stand 3) Burrito Gallery

Round 3 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Aug. 22)

Jacksonville’s best vegan restaurant: KraVegan

Runners up:

2) TeaPosh Naturals Café 3) House of Leaf & Bean

Jacksonville’s best sandbar: Fort George Island Sandbar

Runners up:

1) Bayard Point Sandbar 2) Huguenot Memorial Park Sandbar

Jacksonville’s best kayak & paddle board launch site: Nocatee kayak launch

Runners up

(Tied for 2nd): Big Talbot Island State Park Launch and Wicked Barley Brewing Company Launch

Jacksonville’s best Mayport shrimp: Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant

Runners up:

2) Two Dudes Seafood Restaurant 3) The Fish Company

Jacksonville’s best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market

Runners up:

2) Fernandina Beach Market Place 3) Orange Park Farmers Market

Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood: Mandarin

Runners up:

2) Riverside Avondale 3) Historic Springfield

Round 4 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Sept. 19)

Jacksonville’s best Oktoberfest: Beaches Oktoberfest

Runners up:

2) German Schnitzel Haus 3) Wicked Barley Oktoberfest

Jacksonville’s best bait shop: B&M Bait and Tackle

Runners up:

2) Browns Creek Fish Camp 3) On the Line Bait & Tackle Shop

Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

Runners up:

2) Cookie and Crème Jax Beach 3) Sweet Pete’s Candy

Jacksonville’s best history museum: Mandarin Museum and Historical Society

Runners up:

2) Museum of Science & History 3) Ritz Theatre & Museum

Jacksonville’s best haunted house: Daniels Dungeon of Haunted Horrors

Runners up:

2) 13th Floor 3) Warehouse 31 Unleashed

Jacksonville’s best boutique: Lilly Grace Fashion

Runners up:

2) Ysyntricity

Round 5 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Oct. 17)

Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post

Runners up:

2) Cowford Chophouse 3) Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House

Jacksonville’s best barbecue: Fae’s BBQ

Runners up:

2) Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ 3) The Bearded Pig

Jacksonville’s best locally brewed fall beer: Aard-Toberfest, Aardwolf Brewing

Runners up:

2) Jax Boot 3) Porchfest Gold

Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch: Conner’s A-Maize-Ing Acres Farm

Runners up:

2) Mandarin United Methodist Church 3) Amazing Grace Family Farms

Jacksonville’s best kids attraction: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Runners up:

2) Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary 3) Greenhouse Playhouse

Jacksonville’s best local band: Last 2 Leave

Runners up:

2) Mandalla Music 3) Julia Gulia

Round 6 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Nov. 14)

Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes

Runners up:

2) Atlantic Beach Arts Market 3) Pinspiration

Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Nights of Lights in St. Augustine

Runners up:

2) Deck the Chairs 3) Jacksonville Light Boat Parade

Jacksonville’s best lights display: Girvin Road lights

Runners up:

2) Deck The Chairs 3) St. Augustine Nights of Lights in the Plaza

Jacksonville’s best scenic trail: Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens

Runners up:

2) Big Talbot Island State Park 3) Timucuan Preserve

Jacksonville’s best happy hour: River and Post

Runners up:

2) Burrito Gallery 3) Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House

Jacksonville’s best food truck: Brochachos Fusion Eats

Runners up:

2) Cartels Kitchen Seafood and more 3) Cheesy Street Food Truck

Round 7 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Dec. 19)

Jacksonville’s best wine bar: Coastal Wine Market & Tasting Room

Runners up:

2) Tim’s Wine Market & Wine Bar 3) Casa Vino 57

Jacksonville’s best pizza: Joseph’s Pizza

Runners up:

2) Carmines Pie House 3) V Pizza

Jacksonville’s best gym or place for Crossfit: Brandon Fitness

Runners up:

2) CrossFit Ferrum 3) RK Bodies Personal Training

Best local meal prep company: Lean Impact Nutrition

Runners up:

2) Fit Meals 3) Kathy’s Table

Jacksonville’s best breakfast: Grumpy’s Restaurant

Runners up:

2) Canopy Road Café 3) Crazy Cooks Food Truck

Jacksonville’s best yoga studio: Rebel Studio

Runners up (tied):

Hot Spot Power Yoga + Yoga Den + Yoga Mix

Round 8 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Jan. 16)

Jacksonville’s best burger: Gas Full Service Restaurant

Runners up:

2) Carolina Jax 3) Jumpin’ Jax House of Food Downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville’s best chocolate shop: Sweet Pete’s Candy

Runners up:

2) Peterbrooke Chocolatier 3) Heavenly Chocolate Creations

Jacksonville’s best bed and breakfast: The Riverdale Inn

Runner up:

2) St. Augustine Beach Bed & Breakfast

Jacksonville’s best flower shop: Living Beauty Florals

Runners up:

2) Jacksonville Flower Market 3) Kuhn Flowers

Jacksonville’s best jewelry store: Kingsley Jewelry

Runners up:

2) Elements Jewelry Studio 3) Faith Jewelers

Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner: Restaurant Orsay

Runners up:

2) Marker 32 3) River & Post

Round 9 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Feb. 13)

Jacksonville’s best road race: Cupcake Run

Runners up:

2) Run for Peace 5K 3) Character Counts 6K/3K

Jacksonville’s best Irish pub: The Stout Snug

Runners up:

2) Culhane’s Irish Pub 3) Lynch’s Irish Pub

Jacksonville’s best group outing: St. Augustine Wild Reserve

Runners up:

2) Whil’s Paintball 3) GTF Paintball

Jacksonville’s best kid-friendly restaurant: Kim’s Korean BBQ

Runners up:

2) Mackey’s Munchies 3 (Tie)) Clark’s Fish Camp, The Bearded Pig

Jacksonville’s best summer camp: FALA Spanish Camp

Runners up:

2) North Florida Fishing Camp 3) Bolles Summer Camp

Jacksonville’s best juice bar: Jacksonville’s best juice bar: Roots and Fruits Juicery

Runners up:

2) Honey’z Plates 3) Grassroots Natural Market

Round 10 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update March 13)

Jacksonville’s best doughnut: The Doughnut Shoppe

Runners up:

2) Daily Donuts 3) The Mini Bar

Jacksonville’s best fishing tournament: Annual Anglers for a Cure Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament

Runners up:

2) Flounder Pounder 3) Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament

Jacksonville’s best gallery: Studio Zsa Zsa Lapree

Runners up:

2) The Art Center Cooperative 3) Word Revolt art gallery

Jacksonville’s best sushi: Sushi Bear Sushi & Grill

Runners up:

2) Sushiko Japanese Restaurant 3) Akaya in Oakleaf, Fuji sushi San Marco, Kamiya 86, Kazu Japanese

Jacksonville’s best flea market: Pecan Park Flea & Farmers’ Market

Runners up:

2) Beach Boulevard Flea Market 3) Ramona Flea Market

Jacksonville’s best pet boarding: Fresh Prints Pet Resort and Day Lodge

Runners up:

2) Coastal Veterinary Hospital and Pet Resort 3) Luba’s Pet Studio

Round 11 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update April 10)

Jacksonville’s best bike shop: Bicycles Etc.

Runners up:

2) Bike & Beach 3) Champion Cycling

Jacksonville’s best brunch: Grumpy’s Restaurant

Runners up:

2) Uptown Kitchen & Bar 3) Wicked Batter Café

Jacksonville’s best pet bakery: Bark on Park

Runners up:

1) Uptown Kitchen & Bar 3) Wicked Batter CaféBakery and Boutique

Jacksonville’s best speakeasy (🤫!): Dos Gatos

Runners up:

2) Sherwood’s 3) Rogue

Jacksonville’s best biscuit: Maple Street Biscuit Company

Runners up:

2) Bacon in the Sun Café 3) Country Cabin Restaurant

Jacksonville’s best museum: Mandarin Museum & Historical Society

Runners up:

2) The Brumos Collection 3) Beaches Museum

Round 12 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update May 8)

Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining: Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant

Runners up:

2) Singleton’s Seafood Shack 3) Cap’s on the Water

Jacksonville’s best sports team: Jacksonville Icemen

Runners up:

2) Jacksonville Dixie Blues 3) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville’s best sandwich: Angie’s Subs

Runners up:

2) Vic’s Sandwich Shop 3) Firehouse Subs

Jacksonville’s best wine list: Matthew’s Restaurant

Runner up:

2) River & Post 3) Prospect Five Points

Jacksonville’s best surf shop: Sunrise Surf Shop

Runners up:

2) Aqua East Surf Shop 3) Fort George Surf Shop

Jacksonville’s best fried chicken: Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck

Runners up:

2) The Avenue Grill 3) Callahan Chicken

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lifetime Jacksonville resident, journalist and experienced broadcast news producer with a passion for classic and exotic cars.

email