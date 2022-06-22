JaxBest winners guide: The spots that make Jacksonville shine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.

Below is a list of this year’s winners. Check out the winners from 2021 and 2020.

Round 1 winners (Last year’s winners, updates on June 27)

Runners up:

2) Big Talbot Big Pine Trail 3) Pioneer Trail

Runners up:

2) Southern Swells Brewing 3) Veterans United Craft Brewery

Runner up:

2) Pura Bean Coffee

Runners up:

2) Dogwood Park of Jacksonville 3) Ed Austin Regional Dog Park

Runners up:

2) Northeast FL Fishing Charters 3) Northeast FL Angling Fishing

Runners up:

2) Amelia River Golf Club 3) Ponte Vedra Inn & Club

Runner up:

2) Pigeon Feathers – Adele Renault

Runner up:

2) St. Augustine Beach Pier

Runners up:

Runners up:

2) All Wet Sports 3) Jax Boat Rentals

Round 2 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update July 25)

Runners up:

2) Ed Austin Regional Park 3) Alpine Groves Park

Runners up:

2) Florida Theatre 3) St. Augustine Amphitheater

Runners up:

2) Palm Valley Outdoors Bar & Grill 3) Whitey’s Fish Camp

Runners up:

2) The Brix Taphouse 3) Kickbacks Gastropub

Runners up:

2) Palms Fish Camp 3) Amelia Island State Park

Runners up:

2) One Night Taco Stand 3) Burrito Gallery

Round 3 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Aug. 22)

Runners up:

2) TeaPosh Naturals Café 3) House of Leaf & Bean

Runners up:

1) Bayard Point Sandbar 2) Huguenot Memorial Park Sandbar

Runners up

(Tied for 2nd): Big Talbot Island State Park Launch and Wicked Barley Brewing Company Launch

Runners up:

2) Two Dudes Seafood Restaurant 3) The Fish Company

Runners up:

2) Fernandina Beach Market Place 3) Orange Park Farmers Market

Runners up:

2) Riverside Avondale 3) Historic Springfield

Round 4 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Sept. 19)

Runners up:

2) German Schnitzel Haus 3) Wicked Barley Oktoberfest

Runners up:

2) Browns Creek Fish Camp 3) On the Line Bait & Tackle Shop

Runners up:

2) Cookie and Crème Jax Beach 3) Sweet Pete’s Candy

Runners up:

2) Museum of Science & History 3) Ritz Theatre & Museum

Runners up:

2) 13th Floor 3) Warehouse 31 Unleashed

Runners up:

2) Ysyntricity

Round 5 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Oct. 17)

Runners up:

2) Cowford Chophouse 3) Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House

Runners up:

2) Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ 3) The Bearded Pig

Runners up:

2) Jax Boot 3) Porchfest Gold

Runners up:

2) Mandarin United Methodist Church 3) Amazing Grace Family Farms

Runners up:

2) Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary 3) Greenhouse Playhouse

Runners up:

2) Mandalla Music 3) Julia Gulia

Round 6 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Nov. 14)

Runners up:

2) Atlantic Beach Arts Market 3) Pinspiration

Runners up:

2) Deck the Chairs 3) Jacksonville Light Boat Parade

Runners up:

2) Deck The Chairs 3) St. Augustine Nights of Lights in the Plaza

Runners up:

2) Big Talbot Island State Park 3) Timucuan Preserve

Runners up:

2) Burrito Gallery 3) Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House

Runners up:

2) Cartels Kitchen Seafood and more 3) Cheesy Street Food Truck

Round 7 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Dec. 19)

Runners up:

2) Tim’s Wine Market & Wine Bar 3) Casa Vino 57

Runners up:

2) Carmines Pie House 3) V Pizza

Runners up:

2) CrossFit Ferrum 3) RK Bodies Personal Training

Runners up:

2) Fit Meals 3) Kathy’s Table

Runners up:

2) Canopy Road Café 3) Crazy Cooks Food Truck

Runners up (tied):

Hot Spot Power Yoga + Yoga Den + Yoga Mix

Round 8 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Jan. 16)

Runners up:

2) Carolina Jax 3) Jumpin’ Jax House of Food Downtown Jacksonville

Runners up:

2) Peterbrooke Chocolatier 3) Heavenly Chocolate Creations

Runner up:

2) St. Augustine Beach Bed & Breakfast

Runners up:

2) Jacksonville Flower Market 3) Kuhn Flowers

Runners up:

2) Elements Jewelry Studio 3) Faith Jewelers

Runners up:

2) Marker 32 3) River & Post

Round 9 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update Feb. 13)

Runners up:

2) Run for Peace 5K 3) Character Counts 6K/3K

Runners up:

2) Culhane’s Irish Pub 3) Lynch’s Irish Pub

Runners up:

2) Whil’s Paintball 3) GTF Paintball

Runners up:

2) Mackey’s Munchies 3 (Tie)) Clark’s Fish Camp, The Bearded Pig

Runners up:

2) North Florida Fishing Camp 3) Bolles Summer Camp

Runners up:

2) Honey’z Plates 3) Grassroots Natural Market

Round 10 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update March 13)

Runners up:

2) Daily Donuts 3) The Mini Bar

Runners up:

2) Flounder Pounder 3) Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament

Runners up:

2) The Art Center Cooperative 3) Word Revolt art gallery

Runners up:

2) Sushiko Japanese Restaurant 3) Akaya in Oakleaf, Fuji sushi San Marco, Kamiya 86, Kazu Japanese

Runners up:

2) Beach Boulevard Flea Market 3) Ramona Flea Market

Runners up:

2) Coastal Veterinary Hospital and Pet Resort 3) Luba’s Pet Studio

Round 11 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update April 10)

Runners up:

2) Bike & Beach 3) Champion Cycling

Runners up:

2) Uptown Kitchen & Bar 3) Wicked Batter Café

Runners up:

Runners up:

Runners up:

2) Sherwood’s 3) Rogue

Runners up:

2) Bacon in the Sun Café 3) Country Cabin Restaurant

Runners up:

2) The Brumos Collection 3) Beaches Museum

Round 12 winners (Last year’s winners below, will update May 8)

Runners up:

2) Singleton’s Seafood Shack 3) Cap’s on the Water

Runners up:

2) Jacksonville Dixie Blues 3) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Runners up:

2) Vic’s Sandwich Shop 3) Firehouse Subs

Runner up:

2) River & Post 3) Prospect Five Points

Runners up:

2) Aqua East Surf Shop 3) Fort George Surf Shop

Runners up:

2) The Avenue Grill 3) Callahan Chicken