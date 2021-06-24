JaxBest winners guide: The spots that make Jacksonville shine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.
Round 1 winners
Jacksonville’s best animal attraction: St. Augustine Wild Reserve
Runners up:
2) Celestial Farms 3) Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Jacksonville’s best brewery: SJ Brewing Company
Runners up:
2) Wicked Barley Brewing Company 3) Legacy Ale Works
Jacksonville’s best coffee shop: That Coffee Chic
Runners up:
2) Java Game Haus Café 3) Maple Street Biscuit
Jacksonville’s best dog park: BrewHound Dog Park + Bar
Runners up:
2) Dogwood Park of Jacksonville 3) Julington Creek Animal Walk
Jacksonville’s best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers
Runners up:
2) River City Charters 3) The Legend Fishing Adventures
Jacksonville’s best golf course: Jacksonville Golf & Country Club
Runners up:
2) Cimarrone Golf Club 3) Jacksonville Beach Golf Club
Jacksonville’s best public art: Spiritualized Life, Memorial Park Riverside
Runners up:
2) Jax Beach Whales 3) Guido Van Helten: “Unity”
Jacksonville’s best surf spot: Hanna Park – Mayport Poles
Runners up:
2) Blow Hole Anastasia Beach St. Augustine 3) Huguenot Park
Jacksonville’s best local trail: Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens
Runners up:
2) Black Creek Park and Trail 3) Spanish Pond Trailhead
Jacksonville’s best water sports rentals: Amelia Island Kayak Excursions
Runners up:
2) Riptide Beach Services and Tours 3) Amelia Island Adventures Kayaking