JaxBest winners guide: The spots that make Jacksonville shine

Round 1 winners

Jacksonville’s best animal attraction: St. Augustine Wild Reserve

2) Celestial Farms 3) Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Jacksonville’s best brewery: SJ Brewing Company

2) Wicked Barley Brewing Company 3) Legacy Ale Works

Jacksonville’s best coffee shop: That Coffee Chic

2) Java Game Haus Café 3) Maple Street Biscuit

Jacksonville’s best dog park: BrewHound Dog Park + Bar

2) Dogwood Park of Jacksonville 3) Julington Creek Animal Walk

Jacksonville’s best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers

2) River City Charters 3) The Legend Fishing Adventures

Jacksonville’s best golf course: Jacksonville Golf & Country Club

2) Cimarrone Golf Club 3) Jacksonville Beach Golf Club

Jacksonville’s best public art: Spiritualized Life, Memorial Park Riverside

2) Jax Beach Whales 3) Guido Van Helten: “Unity”

Jacksonville’s best surf spot: Hanna Park – Mayport Poles

2) Blow Hole Anastasia Beach St. Augustine 3) Huguenot Park

Jacksonville’s best local trail: Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens

2) Black Creek Park and Trail 3) Spanish Pond Trailhead

Jacksonville’s best water sports rentals: Amelia Island Kayak Excursions

2) Riptide Beach Services and Tours 3) Amelia Island Adventures Kayaking

Round 2 winners

Jacksonville’s best family-friendly park: TBD

Jacksonville’s best live music: TBD

Jacksonville’s best place to dock and dine: TBD

Jacksonville’s best sports bar to watch Jaguars play: TBD

Jacksonville’s best sunset view: TBD

Jacksonville’s best tacos: TBD

Round 3 winners

Jacksonville’s best vegan restaurant: TBD

Jacksonville’s best sandbar: TBD

Jacksonville’s best kayak and paddleboard launch site: TBD

Jacksonville’s best restaurant for Mayport shrimp: TBD

Jacksonville’s best farmers market: TBD

Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood: TBD

Round 4 winners

Jacksonville’s best Oktoberfest: TBD

Jacksonville’s best bait shop: TBD

Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: TBD

Jacksonville’s best history museum: TBD

Jacksonville’s best haunted house: TBD

Jacksonville’s best boutique: TBD

Round 5 winners

Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: TBD

Jacksonville’s best barbecue: TBD

Jacksonville’s best locally brewed fall beer: TBD

Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch: TBD

Jacksonville’s best kids attraction: TBD

Jacksonville’s best local band: TBD

Round 6 winners

Jacksonville’s best makery: TBD

Jacksonville’s best holiday event: TBD

Jacksonville’s best lights display: TBD

Jacksonville’s best scenic trail: TBD

Jacksonville’s best happy hour: TBD

Jacksonville’s best food truck: TBD

Round 7 winners

Jacksonville’s best wine bar: TBD

Jacksonville’s best pizza: TBD

Jacksonville’s best gym or place for Crossfit: TBD

Jacksonville’s best meal prep: TBD

Jacksonville’s best breakfast: TBD

Jacksonville’s best yoga studio: TBD

Round 8 winners

Jacksonville’s best burger: TBD

Jacksonville’s best chocolate shop: TBD

Jacksonville’s best bed and breakfast: TBD

Jacksonville’s best flower shop: TBD

Jacksonville’s best jewelry store: TBD

Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner: TBD

Round 9 winners

Jacksonville’s best road race: TBD

Jacksonville’s best Irish Pub: TBD

Jacksonville’s best group outing: TBD

Jacksonville’s best kid-friendly restaurant: TBD

Jacksonville’s best summer camp: TBD

Jacksonville’s best juice bar: TBD

Round 10 winners

Jacksonville’s best doughnut: TBD

Jacksonville’s best fishing tournament: TBD

Jacksonville’s best pet boarding: TBD

Jacksonville’s best sushi: TBD

Jacksonville’s best flea market: TBD

Jacksonville’s best gallery: TBD

Round 11 winners

Jacksonville’s best bike shop: TBD

Jacksonville’s best brunch: TBD

Jacksonville’s best pet bakery: TBD

Jacksonville’s best speakeasy: TBD

Jacksonville’s best biscuit: TBD

Jacksonville’s best museum: TBD

Round 12 winners

Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining: TBD

Jacksonville’s best sports team: TBD

Jacksonville’s best sandwich: TBD

Jacksonville’s best wine list: TBD

Jacksonville’s best surf shop: TBD

Jacksonville’s best fried chicken: TBD