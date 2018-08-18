Why voting in Florida primary matters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're not moved by one of the statewide candidates who seem to bash each other in TV commercials every night, and especially if you can't vote for one of them because you're not registered with one of the major parties, you might be tempted to sit this one out.

Please don't.

Even independent voters will see races on their ballot, and in some cases, the winner of the August voting will be elected to the office. This includes county and circuit court judges who, once elected, rarely face opposition again.

In Duval County, there's a county-wide special election for tax collector, plus three school board races that are nonpartisan. There's also a Florida House race that will appear on the primary ballot of all voters who live in the North and Northwest Jacksonville district because there's no opponent in November.

There are school board and other races in most counties that are nonpartisan. All the local races on the Columbia County ballot are nonpartisan and will appear on the primary ballot, as are city races in St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach, Palatka, and Palm Coast.



Want a say in tax increases?

All voters in Clay County will be asked about a higher property tax for schools and Columbia County voters will be asked whether to raise the sales tax to pay for road projects.

For partisan voters

If you are a Republican or Democrat not happy with your current lawmaker, vote now. Incumbents in the 3rd and 5th Congressional districts, Florida Senate District 4 and Florida House District 11 face challenges in their party primaries and in the November election.

The best reason to vote in primaries

It's simple math: Your primary vote carries more weight because, traditionally, fewer people vote in August.

In 2016, only 24 percent of Florida's registered voters cast a primary ballot, while 75 percent voted in the general election.

So whether it's picking which of your party candidates for governor or any other office you want to advance to November or if you want an outsized voice in who will serve in a local office, get to the polls by Aug. 28.

