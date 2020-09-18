2019 JaxBest winners guide: The spots that make Jacksonville shine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.

Here’s a look at the winners from FY 2019-2020.

Round 1 winners

Best animal attraction: Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary

Runners up:

2. Celestial Farms 3. Diamond D Ranch Inc.

Best brewery: SJ Brewing Company

Runners up:

2.Tabula Rasa Brewing 3. Wicked Barley Brewing Company

Best coffee shop: That Coffee Chic

Runners up:

2. Brass Tacks Coffee 3. Twisted Compass Brewing Co.

Best dog park: Julington Creek Animal Walk

Runners up:

2. BrewHound Dog Park + Bar 3. Ed Austin Regional Dog Park

Best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers

Runners up:

2. Majesty Deep Sea Fishing 3. Southern March Fly Fishing Charters

Best golf course: Jacksonville Golf and Country Club

Runners up:

2. Long Point at The Amelia Island Club 3. Eagle Harbor Golf Club

Runners up:

2. Case Maclaim: “The Function of Education” 3. Okuda: “The Dance of the Seven Sins Muses”

Best surf spot: Jacksonville Beach Pier

Runners up:

2. Vilano Beach 3. Big Talbot Island State Park

Best local trail: Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens

Runners up:

2. Amelia Island State Park 3. Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve

Best water sports rentals: Riptide Beach Services and Tours

Runners up:

2. Kayak Amelia 3. Amelia Island Paddle Surg Company

Round 2 winners

Best family-friendly park: Alpine Groves Park

Runners up:

2. Kathryn Abbey Hannah Park 3. Ed Austin Regional Park

Best live music: Daily’s Place

Runners up:

2. Cheers Park Avenue 3. Florida Theatre

Best place to dock and dine: Palms Fish Camp

Runners up:

2. River City Brewing Company 3. Safe Harbor Seafood

Best sports bar to watch Jaguars play: The Brix Taphouse

Runners up:

2. Big Dawgs Sports Restaurant 3. Harps American Pub & Grill

Best sunset views: Palms Fish Camp

Runners up:

2. River City Brewing Company 3. Black Sheep

Best tacos: El Agave Azul

Runners up:

2. TacoLu 3. El Taco Naco

Round 3 winners

Best vegan restaurant: Murray Hillbilly

Runners up:

2. Southern Roots Filling Station 3. House of Leaf & Bean

Best sandbar: Huguenot Memorial Park Sandbar

Runners up:

2. Guana River Sandbar 3. Katherine Abbey Hanna Park Sandbar

Best kayak and paddleboard launch site: Little Talbot Island State Park

Runners up:

2. Blue Cypress Park 3. Fort George Island Cultural State Park

Best restaurant for Mayport shrimp: Singleton’s Seafood Shack

Runners up:

2. Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant 3. Palms Fish Camp Restaurant

Best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market

Runners up:

2. Riverside Arts Market 3. Fernandina Beach Market Place

Best historic neighborhood: Historic Springfield

Runners up:

2. Riverside/Avondale 3. San Marco Historic District

Round 4 winners

Best Oktoberfest: Beaches Oktoberfest

Runners up:

2. German Schnitzel Haus 3. Wicked Barley Oktoberfest

Best bait shop: On the Line Bait and Tackle Shop at Amelia

Runners up:

2. B&M Bait and Tackle 3. Rick’s Bait & Tackle

Best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

Runners up:

2. Cinotti’s Bakery-Sandwich Shop 3. Sweet Pete’s Candy

Best history museum: Mandarin Museum and Historical Society

Runners up:

2. Kingsley Plantation 3. Clay County Historical Museum

Best haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House

Runners up:

2. Haunt Nights at Adventure Landing 3. Amelia Island Museum Ghost Tours

Runners up:

2. Red Daisy 3. Sunrise Surf Shop

Round 5 winners

Runners up:

2. Fred Cotten's Landmark BBQ 3. Gators BBQ

Best brewed fall beer: Bold City’s German Uncle

Runners up:

2. Octoberfest: Atlantic Brewing Company 3. Jax Boot: Legacy Ale Works

Best rooftop bar: River & Post

Runners up:

2. Casa Marina 3. Cowford Chophouse

Best pumpkin patch: Isle of Faith Pumpkin Patch

Runners up:

2. Orange Park United Methodist Church​​​​​​​ 3. Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch

Best kids attraction: Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary

Runners up:

2. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens​​​​​​​ 3. MOSH

Best band: Mandalla Music Band

Runners up:

2. BabaCaiman 3. Blistur​​​​​​​

Round 6 winners

Best makery: Paisley Grace Makery

Runners up:

2. Pineapple Creative Boutique 3. Atlantic Beach Arts Market

Best happy hour: Lemon Bar

Runners up:

2. The Volstead 3. Cheers Park Avenue

Best holiday event: Nights of Lights in St. Augustine

Runners up:

2. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens ZOO Lights 3. Deck the Chairs

Best food truck: Cartels Kitchen Seafood & More

Runners up:

2. kraVegan 3. Alama Food Truck

Best scenic trail: Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens

Runners up:

2. Taye Brown Regional Park 3. Timucuan Preserve

Best spot for holiday lights: Girvin Road

Runners up:

2. St. Augustine Night of Lights 3. WillowWood in Winter

Round 7 winners

Best place for breakfast: Grumpy’s Restaurant

Runners up:

2. 1748 Bakehouse 3. Metro Diner

Best yoga studio: Rebel Studio

Runners up:

2. The Beat Fitness 3. Titanium Yoga

Best gym or place for Crossfit: BrandonFitness

Runners up:

2. Back2Basics 3. Crossfit Ferrum

Best wine bar: Carrera Wine Cellar

Runners up:

2. San Sebastian Winery 3. Aromas Cigar, Wine & Martini Bar

Runners up:

2. Dolce’s Pizza Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant 3. Moon River Pizza

Best meal prep company: Lean Impact Nutrition

Runners up:

2. Superfit Foods 3. Kathy’s Table

Round 8 winners

Best flower shop: Spencer’s Designer Florist

Runners up:

2. The Little Flower Bunch 3. Daughters Flower Shop

Best burger: The Avenue Grill

Runners up:

2. Cacklacky’s 3. Tasty’s Fresh Burgers and Fries

Best bed & breakfast: Bayfront Marin House

Runners up:

2. The Riverdale Inn 3. River Park Inn

Best chocolate shop: Peterbrooke Chocolatier

Runners up:

2. Sweet Pete’s 3. Heavenly Chocolate Creations

Best jewelry shop: Pickett Brothers Jewelers

Runners up:

2. Frazier Jewelers 3. Lakewood Jewelers

Best romantic dinner: The Casbah Café

Runners up:

2. Wine Cellar 3. Restaurant Orsay

Round 9 winners

Best group outing: Creative Grain Studio

Runners up:

2. Flying Hawk Axe Throwing II 3. Escapology Jacksonville

Best Irish pub: The Stout Snug

Runners up:

2. Fionn Maccool’s 3. Culhane’s Irish Pub

Best road race: Swamp Battle OCR

Runners up:

2. Run for Peace 5K 3. Gate River Run

Runners up:

2. Mackey’s Munchies 3. Grub Burger Bar

Best summer camp: FALA Spanish Camp

Runners up:

2. Camp Chippewa 3. The Art Garage Art Camp

Best juice bar: Juicebox Jax

Runners up:

2. Juice Clinic Jax 3. Juice Tap Jax

Round 10 winners

Jacksonville’s best flea market: Ramona Flea Market

Jacksonville’s best fishing tournament: Flounder Pounder

Jacksonville’s best sushi: Sushiko Japanese Restaurant

Jacksonville’s best doughnut: The Donut Shoppe

Jacksonville’s best pet boarding: Happy Hound Dog Resorts

Round 11 winners

Jacksonville’s best speakeasy: The Volstead

Runners up:

2. Buchner’s Bierhalle 3. Sidecar

Jacksonville’s best biscuits: Maple Street Biscuit Company

Runners up:

2. Bell Biscuit 3. Grumpy’s Restaurant

Runners up:

2. MOSH 3. Beaches Museum

Runners up:

2. 3 Palms Grille 3. Beach Diner

Runners up:

2. Redbones Gourmet Dog Bakery and Boutique 3. Bark on Park

Jacksonville’s best bike shop: Champion Cycling and Fitness

Runners up:

2. Open Road Bicycles 3. Bicycles Ect.

Round 12 winners

Jacksonville’s best sandwich: Pinegrove Market and Deli

Runners up: All American Hot Dog and Sandwiches, Blue Boy Sandwich Shop, Inc.

Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining: Palms Fish Camp Restaurant

Runners up: Sandollar Restaurant, Singleton’s Seafood Shack

Jacksonville’s best wine list: Barrique Kitchen and Wine Bar

Runners up: Restaurant Orsay, Wine Cellar

Jacksonville’s best surf shop: Aqua East Surf Shop

Runners up: Sunrise Surf Shop, Jax Surf & Paddle

Jacksonville’s best sports team: Icemen

Runners up: Jumbo Shrimp, Sharks

Jacksonville’s best fried chicken: The Avenue Grill

Runners up: Callahan Chicken, Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck