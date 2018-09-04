Violence ratchets up again in deadly August in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a bloody June followed by a calmer July, the violence ratcheted up again in Jacksonville in August with a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing and a 7-year-old girl caught in the crossfire of a gun sale turned robbery.

Two men from out of town were gunned down at a video game tournament by a fellow gamer, who then turned the gun on himself, police said.

In addition to a 7-year-old who was killed while sitting in a car with her father, a 19-year-old was shot and killed after a high school football game.

Jacksonville is still trending slightly behind the number of homicides the city saw last year. Last August, News4Jax recorded 11 homicides in Jacksonville. Through the first eight months of the year, Jacksonville has seen 85 homicides, compared with 92 at the same time last year.

News4Jax records showed 141 total homicides in 2017. In 2016, we counted 120 homicides.

Below, we have listed the names and ages of the August homicide victims and the information surrounding their deaths. We have included a photo of each victim, when available. Previous mugshots were used only when no other photo was available.

Many of the cases remain unsolved. If you have information about any of these crimes, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Friday, Aug. 3

Harry Graves Jr., 48

Graves was found shot at the Heritage on the River apartments off Confederate Point Road on the Westside, police said. Investigators said they were looking for a newer model red Ford Explorer with chrome trim, chrome door handles and a luggage rack. No arrests have been announced.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Tobias Smith, 37

Smith was found dead on the front porch of a Myrtle Avenue home with at least one gunshot wound after police were alerted to gunfire by ShotSpotter technology, the Sheriff's Office said. Police have not released any suspect information.

Friday, Aug. 10

Jamie Roque, 32

Police said Roque, who had three children, was gunned down while ordering at the drive-thru of a McDonald's on Baymeadows Road. Police said a man approached from behind and shot her in the head. She died after being rushed to a hospital. It's possible she knew her killer, but police have not announced an arrest in the case. Note: Police identified her as Jamie Lawyer, but News4Jax learned she was getting a divorce and identified herself online and with friends as Jamie Roque, so we have elected to use her chosen name.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Heidy Villanueva, 7

Heidy was sitting in a car with her father when men involved in a robbery opened fire in the parking lot of a shopping center on the Westside, according to the Sheriff's Office. She was struck in the head with a bullet and died in her father's arms. The community mourned her death and police quickly made five arrests in connection with the shooting. Trevonte Phoenix, 17, and Abrion Price, 21, are charged with felony murder. Stanley Harris, 19, is facing gun charges, but more could come, police said. KEzia Holmes, 50, was charged with tampering with evidence and Edward Garcia, 28, is charged as an accessory after the fact.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Kelven McBride

Police said McBride was found dead near a home on West 30th Street in the Moncrief area. He had been shot. His death is listed by the Sheriff's Office as "pending classification." No arrests have been announced.

Monday, Aug. 13

Marvis Preston, 37

Preston was found dead after a medical call on Larsen Street in the Pine Forest neighborhood of the Southside, police said. Investigators later ruled his death a murder but did not provide details about the circumstances or any suspects.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Cornelius Holmes, 28

Police said Holmes was found with a gunshot wound behind the Kings Inn motel off Arlington Expressway. He died at a hospital. Motel guests said Holmes lived at the motel. Police did not release a motive for the shooting and no suspect information was released.

Friday, Aug. 17

Jacob Overeem, 32

Overeem was shot in the chest with a shotgun after an argument with Michael Walklett, 30, at a home on Dalehurst Drive West in Arlington, police said. Walklett, who was Overeem's longtime friend and roommate, has been charged with murder in the shooting.

Monday, Aug. 20

Tony Matheney, 35

Police said Matheney was found with severe stab wounds at a Circle K on the Westside. He died at a hospital. Investigators said Kenneth Reynolds, 53, got into a dispute with Matheney over a car transaction and stabbed Matheney in the neck. Reynolds has been charged with murder.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Annie Miller (left), 35, and Deborah Ziegler, 58

Miller and Ziegler were found shot to death on Placeda Street on the city's Westside, police said. One of the women was found in a car and the other was lying in the street. Police have not released any suspect information or a motive for the shootings.

Friday, Aug. 24

Joerod Adams, 19

Adams was killed outside the Raines High School football stadium in a triple shooting that left two other teens wounded, police said. The shooting followed a game against Lee High School. Police said Adams and another teen who was wounded in the shooting got into a fight in the stadium with Robert Howard, 16, who threatened the pair and then later opened fire as they left the stadium. A teenage girl was also hit by one of the flying bullets. Howard has been charged with murder.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Taylor Robertson (left), 27, and Elijah Clayton, 22

Robertson and Clayton were killed in a mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing during a video game tournament at a game bar inside a restaurant. Police said the shooter, a fellow gamer from Baltimore, took his own life. Nearly a dozen other people were injured in the shooting and the ensuing chaos.

Monday, Aug. 27

Tevaughn Stutts, 27

Stutts was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot of the La Casa Prima complex on Ricker Road on the city's Westside. Police have not released any suspect information.

