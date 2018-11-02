Jacksonville homicide total hits triple digits with 2 months left in 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's homicide total hit triple digits for the seventh consecutive year in October.

Of eight homicides in September and 10 in October, seven were women or girls, including at least three women killed in incidents of domestic violence and a 5-year-old girl police said died at the hands of her mother's boyfriend.

Jacksonville is still trending slightly behind the number of homicides the city saw last year. Last September, News4Jax recorded nine homicides in Jacksonville and 12 in October. Through the first 10 months of the year, Jacksonville has seen 102 homicides, compared with 113 at the same time last year, according to News4Jax records.

Our records showed 141 total homicides in 2017. In 2016, we counted 120 homicides.

Below, we have listed the names and ages of the September and October homicide victims and the information surrounding their deaths. We have included a photo of each victim, when available. Previous mugshots were used only when no other photo was available.

Many of the cases remain unsolved. If you have information about any of these crimes, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Saturday, Sept. 1

Javorris Johnson, 28

Johnson was found stabbed outside of a car on the city's Westside and died at a hospital, police said. A woman who was found holding a knife and covered in blood was questioned but no arrest has been announced in the case. Police said some sort of argument occurred before an altercation took place. Investigators were not sure what the relationship was between Johnson and the woman.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Jocolby Cummings, 22

Police said Cummings was found shot to death between two buildings at a Jammes Road apartment complex. No suspect information was released.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Tavarius Jenkins, 18

Jenkins, a First Coast High student, was shot inside a Northwest Jacksonville home and died at a hospital, police said. No suspect information was released.

Monday, Sept. 10

James Reese, 20

Police said Reese was found dead in the courtyard of an Arlington apartment complex. He had been shot several times. They had no description of a possible shooter.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Rafael Sur, 68

Officers responded to an assault in progress at a Southside home and found Sur injured, according to an incident report. No other details about his death were released, but it has not been ruled a murder by investigators and is listed as "pending classification."

Monday, Sept. 17

Andrea Washington, 37

Police said Washington, a Navy chief petty officer, was found dead in her home after a medical call the same week she was due to ship out on the USS Hue City. She was found hours before a hearing was scheduled on a protective order against her boyfriend. Police have not said how she died and no arrests have been made.

Friday, Sept. 28

Demetrius Portee, 35

Portee was shot and killed in the Mixon Town area of Jacksonville, police said. Shawn Smith, 33, has been charged with his murder. Police said Smith and a woman drove a car off a bridge before they were taken into custody in Atlantic Beach.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Barbara Grubbs, 55

Police said Grubbs and her daughter were stabbed by the father of her daughter's children inside an Arlington apartment. Grubbs' daughter survived the attack, and Alonzo Cole, 34, has been charged with murder and attempted murder. Family members said Grubbs' daughter had been in a relationship with Cole and the two had three children together,

Monday, Oct. 1

Dana Danson, 31

Danson was found partially naked under a bridge on Zoo Parkway. Police have not said how she died but they are investigating her death as a murder. No suspect information has been released.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Carlos Jefferson, 38

Police said Jefferson crashed his car into a power pole after he was shot in the Woodstock neighborhood. He died at a hospital. Police did not have a description of the shooter.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Tynikkia Tanner, 21

Tanner was found shot to death inside the Vista apartment complex on Cleveland Road. Police have not released any other details of her death or a description of the shooter. Her death is listed by Jacksonville police as "pending classification."

Saturday, Oct. 6

Ashley Stephens, 34

Police said Stephens was shot and killed by her estranged husband in the parking lot of the Cross Creek Apartments. Marco Stephens, 29, approached a deputy in Tampa and made incriminating statements about a crime in Jacksonville, police said, adding that he had what appeared to be blood on his clothes. He said he was going to kill himself but decided to turn himself in, according to police.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Derian McGoogin, 23

Police said McGoogin was found shot to death in a flower bed outside a home in Northwest Jacksonville. They have no suspects in the shooting.

Monday, Oct. 15

Jennifer Herbert, 48

Herbert's body was found inside her home when police did a welfare check after a man who identified himself as Herbert's husband told doctors in Daytona Beach that he'd killed her, according to police. Investigators said 51-year-old Wilford Chason, a registered sex offender who listed Herbert's home as his address on the state offender database, has been charged with Herbert's murder.

Friday, Oct. 19

Zykerria Robinson, 5

Police said Zykerria's mother admitted that her boyfriend hit the girl in the head and face until she became unconscious. The girl died at a hospital two days later. Zykerria's mother, Michelle Cannimore, 26, and her boyfriend, Jonte Harris, 26, have been charged with murder in the girl's death.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Elias Martinez, 40

Police said Martinez was found shot to death between two buildings in the Avesta Mandarin apartment complex. Police had no suspects in the shooting, but they are investigating Martinez's death as a murder.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Omarion Mekhi Sparrow, 16

Sparrow was found shot to death on West 45th Street in Northwest Jacksonville. Police have not released any details about the case.

Monday, Oct. 29

Desmond White, 24

White was found with several gunshot wounds on Royal Court Lane near Moncrief Road. He died at a hospital. Four days later, police announced the arrest of Xavier Daniels, 21, on a murder charge. They said Daniels had been following White and shot him.

